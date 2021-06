SINGAPORE - Early in mystery thriller Trinity Of Shadows, Taiwanese actress Sandrine Pinna raids a private party, roughly pushing a young man against the wall and yelling at partygoers. It is a huge departure for the usually elegant half-French beauty.

The 34-year-old star (Touch Of The Light, 2012) went through three months of physical training with Taipei police for her first major Taiwanese drama role in eight years. She learnt judo and how to fire a gun.