Actress Ryoko Hirosue’s husband says he did not receive any apology or compensation over divorce

TOKYO – Japanese candle artist Candle June has broken his silence three days after his wife, Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue, announced their divorce on Sunday.

Hirosue, 43, made the announcement via the official website of her agency Flamme on Sunday. She and Candle June have a son, 12, and a daughter, eight.

Candle June, 49, whose real name is Jun Izutsu, posted a long letter dated July 25 on his official website on Wednesday.

He said through the letter, written by his lawyer, that he was unable to fully interact with his children for two months during the couple’s divorce talks, and he was worried that this would affect the children’s mental health.

“From the very beginning, Mr Jun has always believed that the children should be the top priority when resolving this matter,” according to the letter.

“Therefore, he decided to accept Ms Ryoko’s proposal for divorce without presenting any conditions or asking for money, except for the right to meet and communicate with the children.”

Candle June was likely referring to rumours that he agreed to the swift divorce after receiving compensation from Hirosue.

Hirosue said in her announcement on Sunday that she will continue to live with the children as their guardian after the divorce.

The actress, known for her cutie-pie image, announced the divorce after she and Michelin-starred chef Shusaku Toba, 45, were photographed checking into a hotel by Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun on June 3. She admitted to and apologised for the affair after a week of denials.

Candle June said in the letter posted on Wednesday that Toba has not apologised to him in person, and that he would not be happy even if he received monetary compensation from the chef.

“Mr Jun believed again that the children should be the top priority in making a decision regarding this matter, and he came to the conclusion that it would be best to resolve the issue with Mr Toba as soon as possible,” the lawyer said in the letter.

“In addition, in order to strongly show Mr Toba that Mr Jun does not think that this is a financial issue, he has decided not to ask Mr Toba for compensation.”