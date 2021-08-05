Actress Rui En joins Instagram, leaves Artiste Networks after 20 years

SINGAPORE - Actress Rui En has joined Instagram with a big piece of news in her first post - she is leaving her management agency Artiste Networks, which is part of Hype Records, after almost 20 years.

Her lengthy post on Thursday (Aug 5), accompanied by three photos of herself in various poses, began with a recap of the past year: "Starting from October 2020, within a span of six months, I lost my cat and nearly lost my dad to a heart attack, on top of all the Covid Chaos. I haven't lost my mind yet, though I came pretty near to it."

Her father, who is retired and lives in New Zealand, had texted her in March that he was having a heart attack and had to have a triple bypass. He has since made a full recovery.

Known to be private about her personal life, the 40-year-old said: "A long time ago, I was vehemently against the idea of having social media. I swore I would never start it for the sake of privacy.

"Then all the grief, loss and Covid happened, and I started thinking of mortality. I realised that if I looked back at the end of my life, a major regret would be having a platform but not using it to help others."

She added: "Perhaps for some, loss makes them more careful in their choices; for me it seems to be God's way of speaking to me."

While she did not disclose the reason for leaving Artiste Networks, which she joined after making her debut in a Singtel ad in 2001, she said it was an amicable parting of ways.

"Am immensely grateful for the role Hype and Artiste Networks have played in my career. Hype discovered me, signed me and gave me opportunities. I will forever have gratitude for all that I've learnt and experienced during my time with them."

Within three hours of her first post, in addition to a slew of Instagram Stories, she garnered more than 12,000 followers and followed 46 accounts, mostly of local stars such as Pierre Png, Xiang Yun, Sheila Sim and Paige Chua.

Fellow celebrities have also welcomed her to the social media platform with comments.

Her good friend, DJ Dennis Chew, wrote in Chinese: "Finally, the wait is over."