Actress Ruby Rose accuses pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, singer denies allegation

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Australian actress Ruby Rose (left) accused American pop star Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub nearly two decades ago.

Australian actress Ruby Rose has accused American pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, alleging an incident that the former says occurred nearly two decades ago.

Rose, 40, made the allegation through a series of posts on social media platform Threads on April 13, recounting the incident at a nightclub in Australia when she was in her early 20s.

“Katy Perry (sexually) assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne,” she wrote. “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes.”

Rose underscored that she had previously downplayed the incident, considering she also built a “connection” with Perry, 41, afterward.

“I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by everyone,” she explained.

Rose, who appeared in action movies like John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and XXX: Return Of Xander Cage (2017), also said that she may explore legal action, although she acknowledged that the technicality would be difficult.

“Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated. I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try,” she said, adding that she would provide more updates in the coming days.

A representative for Perry released a press statement denying the allegation.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies,” said the singer’s rep.

“Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose rose to fame playing inmate Stella Carlin in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is The New Black (2013 to 2019).

She later took on the titular role in the CW series Batwoman (2019 to 2022), becoming one of the first openly lesbian leads in a television superhero show, but she exited after its first season.

Meanwhile, Perry has been making headlines following her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54. The couple started dating in 2025 and recently attended American music festival Coachella together.

Perry shares her five-year-old daughter with her ex-fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK