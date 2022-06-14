Actress Rebel Wilson goes back to high school in Netflix's Senior Year

LOS ANGELES - In the Netflix comedy Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and decides to go back and finish high school.

But, as she tries to recapture what she lost - including being one of the popular girls - she discovers that high school, and the world at large, are very different now.

Speaking at a Los Angeles screening of the film - which has been in Netflix's global top 10 list since its premiere in May - Wilson, 42, reflected on her own high-school experiences.

The Australian comedienne says if she could go back in time and speak to her teenage self - whom she describes as "very studious and disciplined" - she would tell her that "high school doesn't define you, so just be yourself", which is also the message of the movie.

Wilson was also involved behind the scenes.

"I produce the movie as well and have been with the project for a while, and I just thought it was a really funny concept for a movie: to play a girl who wakes up after a 20-year coma, and goes and redoes her senior year.

"I love the high-school genre of movies and I thought this was going to be awesome and bring so much cheer to everybody," says the actress, who is best known for the Pitch Perfect musical comedy franchise (2012 to 2017).

The new film, which co-stars Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, 1995) and Justin Hartley (This Is Us, 2016 to 2022), features a large ensemble cast as Wilson's younger schoolmates.

"We had a blast making this," says Wilson, whose breakout hit was the comedy Bridesmaids (2011). "I got to hang out with them and do comedy scenes, and it wasn't even work."

The film also features a scene in which Wilson recreates pop star Britney Spears' iconic music video for the 1999 hit song (You Drive Me) Crazy - including Spears' signature dance moves.

"I love Britney and so does my character in the film, so I just tried to channel Britney. And I just wanted to pay homage to her because, 20 years ago, she was the biggest star in the world.

"I don't know if she's seen it, but the only person whose review of this film I care about is Britney Spears," Wilson adds. "We really are paying homage to her and we hope she enjoys it."