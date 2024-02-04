Actress Rebecca Lim shares first photo of newborn son

Home-grown actress Rebecca Lim says she has received her most challenging role yet – motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Feb 3, the new mother shared a sweet family photo of her cuddling her newborn son with husband Matthew Webster looking on adoringly.

“Stepping into my most challenging role to date hasn’t been easy, but I will try to be the best Mom I can be,” Lim wrote.

The couple welcomed their son, whose name they have yet to reveal, via natural birth on Jan 30 after 14 hours in labour.

The 37-year-old actress said in her post that they are thankful their baby, who weighed 3.8kg at birth, is “healthy and well”.

She added: “Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. We are ever so grateful for all the love received.”

Lim also thanked her obstetrician Dr Suresh Nair and the “wonderful nurses and cheerleaders at Mount Elizabeth Novena for being so reassuring every step of the way”.