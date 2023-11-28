Actress Rebecca Lim marks first wedding anniversary with video from big day

SINGAPORE – Local actress Rebecca Lim marked her first wedding anniversary on social media with sweet words to her husband Matthew Webster.

Posting a video of their big day on Instagram on Nov 27, the 37-year-old actress wrote: “Happy anniversary, my love.”

Mr Webster, also 37, posted the same video on Instagram Stories, writing: “Love you forever.”

He is a Singaporean of British-Chinese descent and works in corporate branding.

The couple tied the knot on Nov 27, 2022, and their nuptials were attended by about 600 guests.

In the video, set to the song Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You, Lim’s mother is seen holding her daughter’s arm as they enter the venue together.

In other sweet moments, Lim and her groom exchange vows and embrace.

The couple were congratulated on their first wedding anniversary by celebrities, including Cynthia Koh, Lim’s co-star in the local horror movie Confinement (2023), Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Benjamin Heng.

Lim disclosed on Sept 12 that she was 4½ months pregnant with her first child, with the baby due in early 2024 before Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 10.

On Nov 12, she posted a video of herself revealing the pregnancy to her family and friends.