Actress Rebecca Lim gives birth to second child, a girl, after 12-hour labour

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Actress Rebecca Lim has welcomed her second child, a baby girl weighing 3.6kg, adding to her growing family with husband Matthew Webster.

SINGAPORE - Local actress Rebecca Lim has welcomed her second child, a girl weighing 3.6kg, adding to her growing family with Singaporean husband Matthew Webster.

The 39-year-old gave birth last week after a 12-hour labour. The baby’s estimated date of delivery was around two weeks earlier.

Mr Webster, 39, was overseas for work when Lim went into labour, but managed to return to Singapore three hours before the birth, after arranging an earlier flight from Indonesia.

The couple’s new addition, referred to by Lim as “Baby M”, required a slightly longer stay in hospital for medical checks, though her condition has since stabilised.

Lim and Webster, who married in 2022, also have a two-year-old son.

She had previously spoken about the physical demands of pregnancy and recovery, noting the intensity of balancing labour, postpartum recovery and caring for young children.