Actress Rebecca Lim celebrated son’s birthday with his first party

Who: Singapore actress Rebecca Lim is making her television comeback with her role as a restaurant manager in the local English-language comedy-drama Aunty Lee’s Deadly Delights, which is available on Channel 5 and mewatch. Co-starring Vernetta Lopez and Pierre Png, it is the 39-year-old’s first series since 2022 dramas Soul Doctor and Third Rail.

Lim was also recently announced as the first ambassador of non-profit organisation Touch Community Services and is supporting its Race To Raise campaign, where participants engage in fitness activities to raise funds.

She is married to Singaporean Matthew Webster, 39, who works in corporate branding, and they have a two-year-old son. She is expecting their second child – she declined to reveal the gender – in April or May.

Singapore actress Rebecca Lim, her husband Matthew Webster and their son. PHOTO: REBECCA LIM/INSTAGRAM

“My weekends have been very much the same for the past few months, spent mainly with my kid and family. One recent out-of-the-ordinary weekend was when we held my son’s birthday celebration at my brother’s cafe, The Test Kitchen, with family and close friends. It was his first ‘official’ birthday party, as his first-year one was a simple one at home.

I woke up as usual at about 7.30am. My son is my alarm clock – he does not know how to differentiate between the weekend and weekdays.

We usually read a book and then have breakfast. But that morning was a little different, as we were packing goodie bags for some younger kids a ttending the party.

It was not his actual birthday, but we decided to celebrate it early as his birthday would coincide with preparations for Chinese New Year.

The goodie bags had Dr Seuss books, five stones, stress balls shaped like softballs and basketballs, as well as a bubble wand. Preparations took up the whole morning as I was packing and he was unpacking at the same time, but I wanted to do something with him together, so he has a bit of ownership.

Singapore actress Rebecca Lim organised a birthday party for her son’s second birthday. PHOTO: COURTESY OF REBECCA LIM

After that, I took him to the playground near my home .

Initially, I had him in the pram, but he did not want to sit, so I had to hold his hand and push the pram at the same time. It was like morning exercise for me, which was good, as I got to spend time with him and clock some steps.

That morning, he was finally able to do an obstacle course by himself. It was a milestone for both of us because I’m an overprotective mother, but I’ve learnt to let go.

At the party, there were about 40 guests, including adults and kids. We had face painting and my brother arranged pizza-making for the kids.

There was a pinata and I gave my son a choice between a car and soccer ball one . He chose the soccer ba ll.

We had a special guitar-themed cake for him. I let him pick between soccer and guitar, and he chose guitar, like his dad.

Singapore actress Rebecca Lim’s birthday party for her son was held at her brother’s cafe. PHOTO: COURTESY OF REBECCA LIM

The party ended at about 7pm after three hours and we went home. Because I just entered the final trimester of my pregnancy , i t added on to the physical exhaustion.

On a perfect Sunday, I love to take the MRT to Gardens by the Bay with the entire family. My son always has a good time there, especially at the water play area. I was never one to like these kinds of outdoor activities, but now it has become quite a regular thing to do.

A perfect Sunday would also be one when I stay home and have a drink with my hubby and mum. Nothing fancy, just a nice conversation. ”