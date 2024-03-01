Actress Rebecca Ferguson was once ‘screamed at’ by ‘idiot’ co-star

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson once stood up to a co-star who humiliated her on set, she revealed.

Ferguson, now starring in the epic science-fiction film Dune: Part Two, told the Reign With Josh Smith podcast that she did a film with an “absolute idiot of a co-star” some time ago.

“I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” the actress said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at... and I cried walking off set.”

Ferguson, 40, did not name the actor or mention the gender, but she ruled out Tom Cruise, her co-star in the Mission: Impossible films between 2015 and 2023, and Hugh Jackman, whom she acted with in The Greatest Showman (2017) and Reminiscence (2021).

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?’” Ferguson recounted. “And I stood there just breaking.”

The actress said she received no support at that time as that actor was “number one on a call sheet”, but she returned to the set the next day and told the actor to get off her set.

“This is the first time I’ve ever spoken,” Ferguson said. “I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off.” She also told that person: “I never want to see you again.”

The producers then came up to her and said they had to let that actor be on set as the person was “number one”.

“And I said, ‘But the person can turn around and I can act to the back (of the) head’,” Ferguson recalled telling the producers.

“And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I’m saying it, but I thought: ‘It shouldn’t have to be that way.’”

The actress said she remembered going to the director afterwards and saying: “What was happening?”

“And the director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable,” Ferguson recalled. “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that.”

She added: “From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I’ve got home and gone, ‘What did, why did that happen?’”

American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who starred with Ferguson in the action-adventure fantasy film Hercules (2014), reacted to her interview on social media platform X.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls***,” he wrote. Ruling himself out as the unnamed actor, the 51-year-old added: “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

British actress Emily Blunt, who starred with Ferguson in the mystery psychological thriller The Girl On The Train (2016), also denied she was the unnamed actor.

“Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them,” her spokesman told British tabloid Daily Mail.