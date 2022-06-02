Actress Park Shin-hye gives birth to baby boy

SEOUL • K-drama stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

Park's agency Salt Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday that she has given birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Seoul that day.

"Mother and child are in good health," added the statement.

Park, 32, and her husband Choi, 30, announced in November last year that they were getting married in January this year.

The couple, who have been dating for more than four years, also announced at the same time that Park was pregnant.

They held a wedding ceremony, which was attended by more than 200 guests, in Seoul on Jan 22.

Park gained prominence after acting in the popular drama Stairway To Heaven (2003), where she played the younger version of a character played by actress Choi Ji-woo.

Park rose to international fame after starring in television series The Heirs (2013) with actors Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin.

More recently, she starred in Memories Of The Alhambra (2018 to 2019) with actor Hyun Bin and Sisyphus: The Myth (2021) with actor Cho Seung-woo.

Choi made his TV debut with the series Piano (2001) and has since acted in dramas such as Flowers Of The Prison (2016), Exit (2018) and So I Married The Anti-Fan (2021).