Actress Park Shin-hye expecting her second child later in 2026

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South Korean actress Park Shin-hye is expecting her second child with her husband, South Korean actor Choi Tae-joon.

Her agency Salt Entertainment confirmed the good news with the South Korean media on April 14, adding that she is due around autumn 2026.

Park, 36, married Choi, 34, in January 2022 after dating for more than four years. She gave birth to their son in May that year.

She rose to prominence after acting in the popular K-drama Stairway To Heaven (2003), where she played the younger version of South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo’s character.



Park gained further fame after starring in television series Flower Boys Next Door (2013), The Heirs (2013) and Pinocchio (2014 to 2015).

She most recently appeared in medical romance Doctor Slump (2024), fantasy The Judge From Hell (2024) and hit workplace comedy Undercover Miss Hong (2026), playing financial investigator Hong Keum-bo.

Choi made his TV debut with Piano (2001) and has acted in other K-dramas such as Exit (2018), So I Married The Anti-Fan (2021) and Iron Family (2024 to 2025), playing a part-time worker at a laundry shop.