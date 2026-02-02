Straitstimes.com header logo

Actress Pan Lingling received hongbao from SM Lee Hsien Loong during his CNY walkabout

Veteran actress Pan Lingling met Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Teck Ghee Court Market and Food Centre.

PHOTO: PANLINGLINGG/INSTAGRAM

Eddino Abdul Hadi

SINGAPORE - Veteran local actress Pan Lingling posted on Instagram on Feb 1 that she received a hongbao from Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong when the latter did a Chinese New Year walkabout at Teck Ghee Court Market and Food Centre.

“A beautiful Sunday filled with generous gestures and festive spirit,” the 55-year-old Mediacorp artiste - whose recent Chinese-language dramas include Uniquely Ours (2024 to 2025) and Unforgivable (2024) - wrote in the caption of photos of her posing with him.

“Truly heartwarming to meet SM Lee sharing hongbao especially when it‘s given so joyfully. It carries so much meaning, blessings, and connection to the people. A beautiful day to start February.”

SM Lee, 73, posted more photos from his walkabout on his social media platforms on Feb 1, as well as his presence at the annual Teck Ghee Hongbao Presentation Ceremony.

“The Year of the Horse is just two weeks away,” the MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC wrote in the caption. “Spent Sunday morning spreading festive cheer at our annual Teck Ghee Hongbao Presentation Ceremony. I hope the items in the goodie bags add joy to this festive season.”

He added: “Also caught up with residents and stallholders at Teck Ghee Court Market and Food Centre. Good to see many out and about, enjoying breakfast and shopping for the new year.”

