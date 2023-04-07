Actress Olivia Wilde sues ex Jason Sudeikis for child support, claims $142,000 in monthly expenses

LOS ANGELES – Actress-director Olivia Wilde has claimed that her ex partner, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, is not supporting their two children financially.

The former couple, who split up in 2020 after nine years together, are currently in a custody battle over Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, and whether to raise them in Los Angeles or New York.

According to legal documents seen by entertainment portal The Blast, Wilde, 39, formally requested in court that Sudeikis, 47, start paying child support, claiming she “has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children” even though “he earns significantly more than” her.

She reported monthly expenses of more than US$107,000 (S$142,000), which included almost US$60,000 in rent and mortgage, and US$4,000 for laundry and cleaning.

While certain expenses for the children had been split, such as school fees, Wilde claimed she was the one “bearing 100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care” when they were with her, including their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs.

The break-up of the long-time couple has been ugly, with Wilde being served custody papers from Sudeikis while she was presenting on stage about her movie, Don’t Worry Darling, in April 2022.

Wilde, who had previously claimed Sudeiki was trying to litigate her into debt, also requested for him to cover her legal bills to the tune of US$500,000.

She said in her court filing: “I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct.”