Actress Nurul Aini’s husband apologises for alleged infidelity

SINGAPORE – Local actress-host Nurul Aini’s husband Sofian Roslan has apologised after a TikTok video alleged that he was having an affair.

In the video posted on Jan 20, a man and a woman were seen leaving a car separately in an underground carpark. The TikTok account, with the caption “Check in Hotel”, claimed that they were Sofian and actress Fatin Amira, who are both property agents.

They were seen entering a door with the words “Welcome to Capri by Fraser, China Square” and later returned to the same car.

Nurul and Sofian, both 41, married in 2008 and they have three children, aged four to 13. The actress has shared several videos and photos of the family on social media.

Nurul, best known for her role as Durrani in the local drama Lion Mums (2015 to 2021), reacted to the TikTok video on social media on Jan 20.

“Salam everyone. This is an incredibly difficult time for my family and me,” she wrote. “We kindly request understanding and privacy as we navigate through these challenges. Your support and prayers are very much appreciated. Thank you.”

Sofian also reacted to the video on his Instagram account, which has since been made private.

“My dearest beautiful wife Nurul Aini,” he wrote. “24 years together. 16 years of marriage. 3 beautiful children. Allah blessed me with so much and you always reminded me to cherish what we have.”

He said he had “faltered” and “lost my way”, and could not imagine the amount of pain he had caused her and their family.

“I am sorry B. You mean everything to me. Everything,” he said. “And if you’ll let me, I want to spend the rest of my life making it up to you and our children. I love all of you so much.”

He asked his family, friends and clients for space so that he and Nurul could get through this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Fatin has also set her Instagram account to private.