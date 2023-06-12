Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup tie the knot

NEW YORK – British actress Naomi Watts has tied the knot with American actor Billy Crudup.

Watts confirmed the marriage last Saturday when she posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Crudup, both 54, on the steps of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse, with the caption: “Hitched.”

She shared more photos from their big day on Instagram Stories. In one, The Watcher (2022 to present) star sat next to Crudup, likely inside the courthouse, with the word “Hubby” on his image.

In another photo, she wore a full-length white wedding dress and held a bouquet of white flowers, with the words, “Flowers from the deli”, in another photo.

There were rumours of a marriage last Friday after the pair were spotted in New York with matching rings while wearing what looked like wedding attire.

Watts was in a white lace gown and holding a bouquet of white flowers, while Crudup was dressed in a navy-blue suit and a white button-up shirt.

Crudup and Watts were romantically linked in 2017 after playing husband and wife in the Netflix series Gypsy.

They made their official debut as a couple almost five years later, when they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Crudup had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Morning Show (2019 to present).

Watts was in a relationship with American actor Liev Schreiber, 55, between 2005 and 2016. They have two children aged 15 and 14.

Schreiber was praised by fans for his classy response after he wrote “Congratulations” and “Gorgeous” under Watts’ post.

Meanwhile, Crudup has a 19-year-old son with his former girlfriend, actress Mary-Louise Parker, 58.