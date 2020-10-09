Actress Mindy Kaling reveals she has given birth to her second child without anyone knowing she was pregnant

Most celebrities would announce to the world their pregnancies or their babies soon after they were born, but not American actress Mindy Kaling.

The star of sitcom The Office (2005 to 2013) and TV series The Mindy Project (2012 to 2017) surprised her fans late on Thursday (Oct 8) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when she revealed that her second child was born last month.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept 3," the 41-year-old told Colbert.

"No one even knew you were pregnant," the TV host exclaimed.

"I know. I know. This is news to a lot of people," Kaling said. "It's true."

The actress then added that her son's name is Spencer, but did not divulge who his father is.

Kaling, who has always kept her personal life private, has a two-year-old daughter Katherine whose face has never been shown on social media. The Ocean's 8 (2018) star has also not revealed who the girl's father is.

However, she did say Katherine's godfather is actor B. J. Novak, with whom she has an on-off relationship after they met on the set of The Office in 2004.

Kaling's first pregnancy was made known only after it was accidentally revealed by talk show Oprah Winfrey, her co-star in the movie A Wrinkle In Time (2018), in an interview with People magazine in July 2017.