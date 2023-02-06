Actress Michelle Yeoh says her mother used to accompany her on dates

LONDON – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has her mother, Janet Yeoh, to thank for kick-starting her career in the entertainment industry.

In a hilarious interview with British talk-show host Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show, Yeoh revealed that it was her mother who pushed her to take part in the Miss Malaysia beauty pageant in 1983.

Yeoh, 60, told Norton that she was back in Malaysia from her studies in England when her mother “suddenly looped into this whole thing about” how she should go for more auditions at the age of 21, as she would not have the same opportunities as she got older.

Yeoh remembered being perplexed at what her mother said. “I’m thinking, ‘What on earth is she on about?’” the Ipoh-born actress said on the show, which aired last Friday.

“The next thing I knew... she had entered me for Miss Malaysia... she actually signed the form, so technically, I’m not legit,” Yeoh said, drawing laughter from the audience and guests on the show including actor Austin Butler, star of Elvis (2022).

Norton interjected: “But you’d think, ‘Oh, terrible thing to do’, but – you won.”

Yeoh said: “I did it to shut her up. Because she wouldn’t stop about it, so we had a deal. If I do this, you will never do something like this again.”