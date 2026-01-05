Actress Michelle Yeoh likens KL to a film set for the world to explore at Visit Malaysia 2026 event

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh spoke about the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3.

KUALA LUMPUR – Visit Malaysia 2026 is not just about tourism, but also an invitation to experience Malaysia’s diversity, warmth, culinary symphony and vibrant arts, says Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

The Malaysian actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador for Road Safety and Sustainable Development Goals said it was an honour to be present at the launch of the I Lite U campaign as Malaysia prepares to welcome the world.

“I have learnt that light symbolises two things – to guide and illuminate our paths forward, and also a beacon that signals to others, here we are.

“When I was asked to take part in this ceremony, I thought of the lights on a film set – lights that reveal depth, colour and the emotion of a story about to unfold.

“Now, let us see the city as our set and the world as our audience,” the Oscar winner said in her speech at the launch in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3.

I Lite U is an acronym for the Innovative Lighting Infrastructure Towards Eco-elegance & Urbanisation project.

Yeoh, 63, also urged Malaysians to show the true meaning of Malaysian hospitality to future guests from near and far.

“Our arms, hearts and shining country are open to welcoming you. May the light we switch on shine brightly in the hearts of all who see it,” she said.

The I Lite U project features designs themed around chandeliers, moon lights and fairy-tale concepts, using energy-efficient technology with the installation of more than 70 LED lights.

It involves a main route stretching nearly 1km around Bukit Bintang and aims to enliven the city’s night-time atmosphere with captivating lighting displays, while highlighting the beauty of the urban landscape through the use of modern and sustainable technology in line with the low-carbon city agenda.

The project is also set to transform the city’s most iconic strip into a brighter, safer and more festive destination, reinforcing KL’s readiness for Visit Malaysia 2026. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK