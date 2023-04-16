Actress Michelle Yeoh celebrates Oscars win with celebrities in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh was the toast of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry when she returned to the city where she started her movie career in the 1980s.

She met several Hong Kong stars, who celebrated her win at the Academy Awards.

The 60-year-old made history in March by becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her role as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the film, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong was one of the first to share photos of the celebration on Facebook on Saturday.

One photo was captioned: “Beautiful companions, beautiful night.”

In the foreground of the photo, Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat was seen without his customary cap, taking a wefie with a group of celebrities.

They included Wong, Yeoh, her partner Jean Todt who was the former president of the International Automobile Federation, Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng, Ng’s partner who is the film director Peter Chan, singer Sally Yeh and her husband, fellow singer George Lam.

The other photo was captioned: “Happy together.”

Other celebrities in the photos included film directors Ann Hui, Johnnie To and Mabel Cheung, actor John Shum, martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo Ping and cinematographer Peter Pau.

Pau himself won the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Taiwanese director Lee Ang’s martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which also starred Yeoh and Chow.

Yeoh also shared the photos on Facebook early on Sunday, writing: “It was an amazing night to celebrate and share my joy with those who gave me a leg up in HK. I am so, so, so happy to see everyone.”