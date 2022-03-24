Actress Michelle Yeoh catches Covid-19

LOS ANGELES - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has disclosed that she is infected with Covid-19 and had to miss the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Everything Everywhere All At Once on Wednesday night (March 23).

The 59-year-old posted on social media a photo of her lying in bed wearing a black face mask and looking tired.

She wrote: "Life on Life's terms… bittersweet…Premiere in LA tonight & unfortunately, I verse jumped into the Covid universe!"

In the science fiction action comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh plays a Chinese-American woman who discovers that she is a key player in a multiverse war. The film - which is now showing in Singapore - also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Yeoh said in the post that she would love to be at the movie premiere, but she was confident that the cast members and crew would "fly our flag high".

"I am so so very proud of what we have done together!! So everyone at premiere tonight, be ready for a ride of your life! Buckle up!!" she wrote.

Yeoh, who recently acted in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) as Shang-Chi's aunt Ying Nan, also posted a movie poster of Everything Everywhere All At Once and two photos of the cast members on social media.

Several of her celebrity pals hoped she would get well soon, including British actor Benedict Wong, who wrote: "Hope you're feeling better, Big Sis", and Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu, who wrote: "Oh no! Get well soon!"