Actress Michelle Pfeiffer gears up for third Ant-Man film

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer has hit the ground running for the third Ant-Man film.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday (May 30), Pfeiffer, 63, said: "Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer. I'll be ready."

She then switched on the treadmill and began running.

Pfeiffer is reprising her role as the original Wasp - Janet van Dyne - in the upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Her role was mentioned in the first Ant-Man movie (2015) and appeared in the second film Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018), in which she was rescued from the Quantum Realm, which subverts the normal order of time.

She was reunited with her husband, quantum physicist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and their daughter Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in the second movie.

The titular superhero Ant-Man was played by Paul Rudd, and the four characters also appeared in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Early filming of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has begun in Turkey in February, with principal photography expected to begin in Britain in July.

While the plot of the movie has not been revealed, the title and Pfeiffer's comments suggest that the Quantum Realm is likely to play a major role.

The movie is scheduled to be released in February 2023.