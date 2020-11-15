Actress Michelle Pfeiffer celebrates 27th wedding anniversary with husband, TV producer David Kelley

Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer usually posts photos of herself on social media, but on Friday (Nov 13), her husband, TV producer David Kelley, made a rare appearance on her Instagram.

It turned out to be the 27th wedding anniversary of the couple.

Pfeiffer, 62, and Kelley, 64, were all dressed up in the first photo, likely to be taken at a formal dinner in the 1990s. The second photo showed the couple in a more relaxed setting at home.

Tagging her husband, Pfeiffer wrote: "My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love."

The actress, whose first leading role was in the musical film Grease 2 (1982) and recently played the evil Queen Ingrith in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019), received congratulations from many of her celebrity friends, including singer Kylie Minogue, actress Courteney Cox and model Naomi Campbell.

The couple married in 1993. They have two children, daughter Claudia and son John. Pfeiffer, had entered into private adoption proceedings for Claudia before she met Kelley.

Kelley is known as the creator of TV shows such as Ally McBeal (1997 to 2002) and Big Little Lies (2017 to present).

Pfeiffer was previously married to actor Peter Horton, now 67, from 1981 to 1988.