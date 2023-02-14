Actress Megan Fox sparks break-up rumours with rapper Machine Gun Kelly

LOS ANGELES – It looks like all is not well between American actress Megan Fox and her fiance, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox, 36, hinted at a break-up with the 32-year-old musician last Saturday night when she shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

The Transformers star posted a few photos of herself in a sexy outfit and a video of a burning envelope, with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath”.

The words are the opening lines from American singer Beyonce’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me, which is said to be about infidelity.

Fox also appeared to have deleted all her photos with the rapper, including a recent one in which she professed her love for him and commended him for overcoming his Grammy disappointment on Feb 5.

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, had received his first Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album for his Mainstream Sellout, but lost to English rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Fox also unfollowed almost everyone on Instagram except English singer Harry Styles, American actor Timothee Chalamet and American rapper Eminem, who has feuded with Baker in the past.

She then deleted her Instagram account on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Baker did not delete his photos with her on Instagram.

A source told American magazine People that the couple “had a fight over the weekend”, and that Fox was very upset and “won’t speak to (Baker)“.

Fox and Baker had attended Canadian rapper Drake’s Super Bowl party last Friday night, but she did not show up at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night where Baker performed.

An insider told People that Fox’s decision to skip the party was last-minute, while another source said Baker looked “super off during his performance”.

The two met on set while filming the crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass (2021), which also starred retired actor Bruce Willis.

They made their relationship public in June 2020 after Fox’s husband at the time – Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000) – confirmed his split with Fox.

Fox and Green finalised their divorce in February 2022, a month after Fox and Baker announced their engagement.