Actress Megan Fox back on Instagram, refutes Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

LOS ANGELES – American actress Megan Fox has returned to social media, with the first order of business being to rebut rumours of cheating by her fiance, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote in her first Instagram post on Sunday after reactivating her account.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now,” she continued.

Fox, 36, hinted at a break-up with the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, on Feb 11 when she shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

She posted a few photos of herself in a sexy outfit and a video of a burning envelope, with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath.”

The words are the opening lines from American singer Beyonce’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me, which is said to be about infidelity.

A fan had commented on Fox’s now-deleted post, “He probably got with Sophie”, to which Fox joked in response: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Several netizens speculated that Sophie could be British guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who joined Baker during his concert tour in 2022 and also performed on stage with him at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Feb 11.

Fox deleted her Instagram account the next day.

Lloyd’s management team then shut down the cheating allegations in a statement to New York Post’s Page Six.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” it said.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artiste and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”