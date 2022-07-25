Actress Margot Robbie to appear in finale of Australian soap opera Neighbours

MELBOURNE - Like many Australian actors, Margot Robbie cut her teeth on the long-running soap opera neighbours. And with the long-running daily serial drawing to an end this week, she will make a return alongside other famous alumni.

Robbie's return was announced on Sunday (July 24) on the official twitter account for Neighbours.

The soap opera, which revolves around the lives of Australians living in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Ramsay Street, started airing in 1985. It was officially cancelled in March this year after it lost its key broadcast partner in the United Kingdom, Channel 5, and was unable to secure a new source of funding.

Robbie is among the many famous faces who made their start on the daytime drama, having appeared on it from 2008 to 2011. The 32-year-old Queensland native left to pursue a career i n Hollywood, and was soon after cast by film-making legend Martin Scorsese in The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013).

Earlier this month, pop star Kylie Minogue shared photographs of her own return to the Neighbours set - alongside her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Jason Donovan. The two 1980s icons played on-screen couple Charlene and Scott.