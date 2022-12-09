Actress Margot Robbie improvised a kissing scene with her Babylon co-star Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES – Australian actress Margot Robbie has revealed how she got to kiss Babylon co-star Brad Pitt – even though it was not in the script.

On an episode of entertainment news programme E! News this week, the 32-year-old shared that the kiss on the upcoming movie was improvised.

“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it’,” she said of locking lips with the 58-year-old American actor, who was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive not once, but twice, in 1995 and 2000.

Robbie and Pitt had both appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, for which Pitt won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Robbie had to convince Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, 2016) that her character, an aspiring actress in 1920s Hollywood, would just go up and smooch the veteran thespian played by Pitt.

“And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt’,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again’.”

In fact, after Chazelle agreed and they did the take, he was so impressed by the scene that he asked for another take.

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works,’” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘Oh, great’.”