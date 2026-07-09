Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff separate after three-year marriage

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American actress Margaret Qualley (left) and American musician Jack Antonoff initially sparked romance rumours in 2021. The pair wed in New Jersey in 2023.

American actress Margaret Qualley and American musician- producer Jack Antonoff have separated after nearly three years of marriage.

The news was first confirmed as an exclusive by American entertainment publication People on July 8, citing insider sources.

According to a source, the couple’s relationship had been “rocky” from the beginning. The insider attributed the split to frequent arguments, citing a clash between Qualley’s acting career and Antonoff’s rigorous schedule of touring and late-night studio work, which made their marriage “difficult”.

Another source added that the pair are currently “figuring things out”. It is the first marriage for both.

Speculation regarding their marital status began circulating when Antonoff, 42, attended the star-studded July 3 wedding of his frequent music collaborator, American pop star Taylor Swift, to American football player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Media outlet Entertainment Weekly first highlighted that Antonoff was instead accompanied by his sister, American fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, 45, while Qualley, 31, was noticeably absent from the festivities.

Further fuelling online rumours, fans discovered that Qualley had quietly deleted photographs of their 2023 wedding from her Instagram account prior to the separation news and that she had changed her Instagram handle from “isimostar”, a nod to a 2024 song by Antonoff’s rock band Bleachers, to “sarahmargaretqualley23”.

The couple initially sparked romance rumours in 2021 when they were photographed kissing during a stroll in Brooklyn, New York. They publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon and became engaged in May that year.

The pair wed in New Jersey in 2023 with a celebrity guest list that included Swift and American singer Lana Del Rey, American actors Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and Qualley’s mother, American actress Andie MacDowell.

Grammy-winning Antonoff is currently travelling for his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is working on pre-production for new horror film Possession. Representatives for the pair have not issued any official statements regarding the split.