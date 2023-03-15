Actress Lindsay Lohan is expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas

She wrote, “We are blessed and excited”, and tagged Mr Shammas, who is from Kuwait, in the post.

Lohan confirmed her marriage to Mr Shammas in an Instagram post in July 2022, when she called him her “husband”.

She then shared photos of her enjoying a post-wedding vacation in Turkey, before the couple made their red-carpet debut in November 2022 at a screening of her Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, in New York.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in February 2020 when she mentioned a “boyfriend” in the caption of a now-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai.

Lohan, who made her name playing twins in the romantic movie The Parent Trap (1998) and rose to stardom with the teen comedy Mean Girls (2004), had previously kept a low profile after earlier highly publicised personal and legal problems.

She was previously engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov before they split and called off their engagement in 2016.