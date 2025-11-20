Actress Lim Shi-An, daughter of veteran actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng, is engaged

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The only child of veteran Singaporean thespians Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng made the announcement on Instagram on Nov 18.

SINGAPORE – Local actress Lim Shi-An is getting hitched.

The only child of veteran Singaporean thespians Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng made the announcement on Instagram on Nov 18. Her fiance is Mr Nicholas Yeo, who is not from the entertainment industry.

In her post , Lim Shi-An , 27, uploaded five photos of the couple set against a mountainous backdrop, where the proposal presumably took place.

One photo features a black helicopter, which the pair likely used. Another photo shows a diamond ring on Lim’s left ring finger. She captioned the post: “Til we old n grey!”

On her Instagram Stories, she uploaded a screenshot from a video of Mr Yeo asking her celebrity parents, who divorced in 2017, for their blessing.

Lim and Mr Yeo have known each other since 2018. In a 2021 Instagram post celebrating the third anniversary of their relationship, she jokingly captioned: “Highly recommend this dating app called @sheareshall.”

She included the handle for Sheares Hall, one of the halls of residence at the National University of Singapore, where Lim graduated from in 2021.

According to her previous posts on social media, the couple holidayed in Bali together in 2019, and also attended a performance by English electronic music duo Honne at Capitol Theatre that same year.

They were photographed together during her 21st birthday party in March 2019, where she wrote about Mr Yeo, saying: “You are patient and kind and reckless and smart and altogether amazing. Thank you for taking the time to understand me. I’ve never felt this lucky.”

Lim played the lead in the Channel 5 thriller series Alienated (2023), which also co-starred her 60-year-old father. She has appeared in other English-language Mediacorp shows like family drama Come Closer (2023) and crime series Third Rail (2022).

She also stars in Amoeba , the feature film debut of Los Angeles-based Singaporean director Tan Siyou, which will premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival on Nov 29 .

In early November, Lim and her 62-year-old mother were celebrity guests at French luxury house Chanel’s Cruise 2025/26 show at Raffles Hotel.