Actress Lena Dunham had secret wedding with singer Taylor Swift as bridesmaid

LONDON - American actress Lena Dunham has married Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber in a surprise wedding after just eight months of dating.

The marriage was confirmed by Dunham in Vogue on Wednesday (Sept 29) and an interview with Felber, who performs as Attawalpa, in The New York Times on Monday (Sept 27).

While the date of the wedding has not been confirmed, Dunham posted a photo of the two of them on Wednesday (Sept 29) and wrote what could be construed as the date: "9*25*21 - and that's when she became the nanny..."

Among the details revealed in the interviews was that singer Taylor Swift, a long-time friend of the bride, was one of the nine bridesmaids, along with actress Tommy Dorfman of 13 Reasons Why (2017). The impromptu and intimate wedding, which was pulled together in one month, was held at the Union Club in London's Soho earlier this month.

British designer Christopher Kane, who got to know Dunham after dressing the Girls star and creator for the Met Gala in 2019, was asked to make the bridal gown, with the first fitting just a couple of weeks before the big day.

In the end, he made three gowns for her, including one he personalised with an abstract painting of the bride and groom, as well as the dresses for the bridesmaids.

Dunham and Felber, both 35, had met in January in London on a blind date set up by a mutual friend, spent eight hours talking while walking around the city and quickly fell in love.

In Felber's interview with The New York Times, he seemed confident about getting married after less than a year of dating.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings," he said.

"I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same, and I think - I'm going to sound cheesy - but when you find your soulmate, you just know."