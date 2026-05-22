Actress Lee Da-hae, singer Se7en expecting first child three years after marriage

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South Korean singer Se7en (right) and actress Lee Da-hae announced that they are expecting their first child.

South Korean celebrity couple Se7en and Lee Da-hae are expecting their first child together three years after their marriage.

They announced the news in a video shared on social media on May 20. “From two to three. Our little miracle is on the way,” they wrote in English on Instagram.

In the 20-second clip, Lee carried a pair of baby shoes and an ultrasound photo before Se7en revealed that he was wearing a cap with the word “Dad”. The couple then faced the camera with Lee wearing a cap with the word “Mom”.

Se7en, 41, whose real name is Choi Dong-wook, tied the knot with Lee, 42, in a glitzy ceremony in May 2023 after dating for about eight years.

He made his debut in 2003 with the album Just Listen, while Lee rose to fame in the K-drama My Girl (2005).

Lee shared on Instagram on May 15 that the couple had celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Shanghai, with the Korean caption: “Third wedding anniversary in the Bund”.

The Korean-Australian actress also shared a video on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu on May 20, announcing that she and Se7en are expecting their first child.

“We received the most special gift of all on our third wedding anniversary,” she wrote in Chinese. “The baby’s name is Heaven. We hope he or she grows up healthy, and we’d love to receive your blessings.”

May 20 is known as “Internet Valentine’s Day” or “520 Day” in China as 5-2-0 sounds somewhat similar to “I love you” in Mandarin.