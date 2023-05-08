Actress Lee Da-hae marries singer Seven in wedding attended by BigBang and Super Junior members

SEOUL – After dating for more than eight years, South Korean actress Lee Da-hae, 39, and singer Seven, 38, have tied the knot in a wedding attended by K-pop and K-drama stars.

The glitzy event last Saturday at luxury hotel The Shilla Seoul had a guest list which included many boy band members – BigBang’s Taeyang, Daesung and G-Dragon, Super Junior’s Heechul, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun, as well as former Super Junior member Kangin.

Other guests included girl group 2NE1’s CL, Minzy and Dara, K-drama actors Lee Soo-hyuk and Choi Sung-jun, producers Teddy Park and Kush, celebrity chef Baek Jong-won and his wife, actress So Yoo-jin.

Many of the celebrity guests were label mates at YG Entertainment together with Seven, whose real name is Choi Dong-wook.

Taeyang, singer Gummy and girl group S.E.S.’s Bada performed songs at the celebration, which was hosted by comedians Kim Joon-ho and Jo Se-ho.

Singer CL shared a series of happy reunion photos with her former label mates, including Seven, and wrote: “Congratulations on your marriage and I love you.”