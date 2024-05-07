Actress Lee Da-hae and singer Se7en mark first wedding anniversary in all-white celebration

South Korean singer Se7en and South Korean actress Lee Da-hae are in seventh heaven as they mark their first wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony in 2023 after dating for about eight years, shared on social media on May 6 photos and videos of their anniversary celebration, which featured an appearance by their pet dog and was attended by guests dressed in white.

“Our first wedding anniversary + ninth dating anniversary + birthday party (not over yet) rolled into one,” wrote Lee, who turned 40 on April 19. “It was so much fun. Thank you everyone for your congratulations. “

Se7en, 39, whose real name is Choi Dong-wook, also shared photos of the occasion, with the hashtags #Heaven and #1stweddinganniversary.

The singer, who made his debut in 2003 with the album Just Listen, and Lee, who rose to fame in the K-drama My Girl (2005), announced in March 2023 that they were getting married.

Their relationship was made public in 2016 after the South Korean media broke the news that the pair, who were good friends for several years, had been secretly dating for a year.