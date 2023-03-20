Actress Lee Da-hae and singer Se7en announce marriage

SEOUL – South Korean actress Lee Da-hae and singer Se7en are tying the knot after dating for about eight years.

The couple shared the good news on their respective social media accounts on Monday along with photos from their wedding shoot.

Lee, 38, wrote on Instagram that they will be holding their wedding ceremony in May, while Se7en, also 38, disclosed that it will be held on May 6.

“I’m still more familiar with the word ‘boyfriend’ for Se7en, who has been by my side and given me great happiness, and who will become my lifelong partner,” Lee, who rose to fame in the television series My Girl (2005), wrote in Korean, according to various media outlets.

“I will be a good wife who is considerate and provides support for him.”

Se7en, whose real name is Choi Dong-wook, wrote in a handwritten note posted on Instagram that he and Lee have shared both joy and sorrow in the past eight years, with Lee showering love on him.

“As the head of a family and a husband, I will live more maturely with a sense of responsibility,” he wrote in Korean.

Lee and Se7en were good friends for several years before their agencies confirmed in September 2016 that they had been dating for several months.

They have kept a low profile in South Korea, but have been spotted together in public in places such as Hong Kong and Thailand.