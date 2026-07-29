Actress Kayly Loh welcomes first child, a boy, after IVF journey

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SINGAPORE - After going public with her IVF journey, local actress Kayly Loh is now a mother.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child, a boy she referred to as “Baby G”, in an post dated July 28.

While she did not disclose the exact date of his birth, Loh revealed that he was delivered earlier than expected. According to an Instagram Story, he arrived about two weeks ahead of schedule.

“We’ve spent months preparing our home for him, thinking we still had a little more time. But he had other plans and decided he was ready to meet us a little earlier,” she wrote in the post caption.

“The funny thing is… even if he had waited until his due date, I don’t think I would’ve ever felt ready. Because nothing can truly prepare you for the moment you walk through your front door carrying your child for the very first time.”

Loh is married to 39-year-old commercial director Jonathan Chong. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 and tried to conceive naturally for two years.

She first announced she was pregnant in March, after a successful first attempt via in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She shared about her IVF journey in subsequent Instagram posts, how there were “tons of needles involved”, how she developed ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (“one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced”) and severe bloating.

She also went on a “babymoon” holiday to western Sichuan, China, where she and her husband accidentally booked a hotel situated at a 3,800m altitude and had to drive six hours back down a mountain to avoid the risks of altitude sickness.

After entering show business by winning the Channel 5 talent contest The 5 Search in 2015, Loh acted in television series such as Tanglin (2015 to 2018), C.L.I.F. 5 (2019), My Star Bride (2021) and Fix My Life (2023).

She won Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Singapore) at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards for her role in Channel 8 drama series Sisters Stand Tall (2022).