Actress Kate Bosworth posts adorable throwback photos of her and Chris Evans in his first movie

Decades before actor Chris Evans became the beloved superhero known as Captain America, he played an all-American boy next door, as seen in throwback photos posted by actress Kate Bosworth.

The 38-year-old actress posted a series of never-seen-before photos of herself and Evans looking young and cute from the set of The Newcomers (2000).

"Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? us (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90's ...) @chrisevans," she wrote in the post last week, referring to rumours that he would be reprising his role in a new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The pair had met on the set of The Newcomers, which was the third movie of her career and his first, and played teen lovers in the family drama.

Last week, the Avengers: Endgame (2019) star responded to talk that he was returning to the iconic role in a new Marvel project.

The 39-year-old star tweeted just three words: "News to me."



The pair played teen lovers in the family drama. PHOTO: KATE BOSWORTH/INSTAGRAM



However, his seeming denial was met with disbelief, while Marvel has yet to comment on his return.

He had headlined three Captain America movies from 2011 to 2014, as well as appeared in the ensemble cast of four Avengers films.

In 2018, when he wrapped his last Avengers movie, he had tweeted what read like a final farewell message: "Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."