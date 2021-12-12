Actress Karena Lam's young American Girl co-stars called her Mum off-screen

Karena Lam (left) stars in American Girl with Caitlin Fang, who picked up a Golden Horse film award (right) for her role in the movie.
Karena Lam (left) stars in American Girl with Caitlin Fang, who picked up a Golden Horse film award (right) for her role in the movie.PHOTOS: AFP
SINGAPORE - To cultivate a sense of kinship between her and her on-screen daughters in Taiwanese family film American Girl, actress Karena Lam spent two weeks before filming hanging out with her young co-stars Caitlin Fang and Lin Pin-tung.

The 43-year-old tells The Straits Times: "I'd make breakfast for them, we'd go bowling and have meals together, chat and listen to music. They called me Mum outside of filming too, so we had a really natural chemistry. It didn't feel like acting, we felt like a real family."

