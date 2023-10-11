Actress Karena Lam says monetary disputes not the reason for her divorce

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-based actress Karena Lam said her marriage broke down due to differences in values and not over monetary disputes.

Lam, 45, and Hong Kong film-maker Steve Yuen, 57, announced on social media in late July that they had parted ways after 12 years of marriage. They have two daughters – Kaya, 13, and Sofie, 10.

Commenting on her divorce for the first time at a promotional event in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Lam said she has settled down emotionally and that the most difficult period of the divorce was over.

The Canada-born actress rebutted rumours that financial disputes were behind the divorce, saying it was due to differences in values between her and her ex-husband.

Responding to claims that they had different ideas when it came to raising their children, she said: “Every family has its own issues, and parents with children will face such problems. It’s just that we couldn’t get through it and chose to separate, which will make us happier.”

Lam, who was the first to win Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best New Performer at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, was still in touch with her ex-husband when it came to their children.

“Director Yuen and I are still good friends and we are always a family,” she said. “Divorce is not the end of the world. We are mature people and work together for the children.”

The former couple have joint custody of the children and Lam said Yuen would take care of them if she has to work.

The actress praised her two daughters for adapting better than the adults in the face of huge changes in the family.

“My two daughters could not accept it at first, but our family of four kept communicating by holding family meetings to deal with the matter head-on, so they were always aware of the situation, decisions and future arrangements,” Lam said. “As time passed, they both found that their parents were much happier living apart.”

She added: “The best thing is that the relationship between director Yuen and I did not have any undue impact on the two children. This is the most important thing.”

Lam said she has been hooked on ceramic art recently, adding that she learnt a lot from South Korean ceramic artist Kang Jun-young while shooting a commercial with him.

“Working with ceramics is very therapeutic and can relieve stress,” she said. “Besides dramas, it is very satisfying to have another medium for creativity.”

Lam said she was not ready for another relationship as she was currently busy with both work and life. She disclosed that she will be going to Taiwan in late 2023 to shoot a movie with veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang.

“We have known each other for many years and we finally have the opportunity to work together,” Lam said.