Actress Julie Tan shaves head to play cancer patient in new movie Good Goodbye

SINGAPORE - Local actress Julie Tan has given her new bald look full marks after bidding farewell to her shoulder-length hair for upcoming local movie Good Goodbye.

She shaved her head on Nov 12 to play a cancer-stricken medical social worker at a hospice for the anthology film, which is distributed by home-grown production company mm2 Entertainment. It released a one-minute video of the process on Nov 29.

Slated to open in Singapore cinemas in 2024, Good Goodbye follows three intertwining stories about palliative care, and explores the characters’ courage to pursue their dreams despite the fear of mortality.

Tan, 31, said in an interview with Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao: “I feel that (my bald head) looks good after looking at myself in the mirror. Accepting the way I look is also an expression of loving myself.”

Directed by Singapore film-maker Daniel Yam, Good Goodbye also stars Tosh Zhang, Shane Pow, Yang Shibin, Andie Chen and Teo Ser Lee.

Tan added: “I did not hesitate at all as I already knew I had to shave my head when I took on the role. I felt that the character takes priority as my hair can grow back.”

The star said she did not miss her tresses at all and felt at ease instead.

“This is not a sacrifice for me, but a process during acting,” she said. “I have been mentally prepared for such instances since the first day I became an actress.”

She hopes audiences will get to know a different side of her with her new role.

“It is different from my previous image of the girl next door,” said Tan, who previously starred in local films such as That Girl In Pinafore (2013) and Wonder Boy (2017).

Her breakthrough role was playing the main villain in the Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers II (2015), which won her two Star Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Rocket Award.