Actress Julie Tan begins egg-freezing process just before she turns 31

SINGAPORE – Local actress Julie Tan is excited to kick off her journey on egg freezing.

Tan, who turns 31 in September, said on social media that she always thought she would be married with children by the age of 30.

“I’ve been talking about breaking generational trauma and I was presented with a choice to do so by ending my four-year relationship,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday. “Being able to freeze my eggs definitely gives me more freedom and time to choose what’s best for me.”

Elective egg freezing has been legalised here for women aged 21 to 37 since July 1.

“At 31, I choose to start all over again,” Tan wrote. “I choose not to settle for anything less than I deserve. I choose myself.”

She also shared a short video clip with the post, in which she was doing a self-administered hormone injection.

She smiled nervously at the camera, then inserted the needle into her abdomen. Taking a deep breath, she said: “I’m actually shaking, but I’m fine.”

Tan, known for local films like That Girl In Pinafore (2013) and Wonder Boy (2017), documented day two of her journey on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“I think one of the perks of having someone with you during the process of injection is that you wouldn’t feel alone,” she wrote. “You will definitely feel loved and supported.”

Sharing two photos of herself with a friend, Tan wrote: “From playing hopscotch in primary school to helping me with my injections for egg freezing, I am so grateful to have you with me every step of the way. Having you around makes everything so much more fun.”

The actress suggested having a good support system for single women who are planning to start the procedure.

“It will definitely help to put you in a good headspace,” she wrote.