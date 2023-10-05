Actress Julia Ormond accuses Harvey Weinstein of battery in lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – English Actress Julia Ormond, known for movies such as Legends Of The Fall (1994) and Sabrina (1995), accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual battery in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in a New York court, claiming that the former film producer forced her to give him oral sex during a business meeting in 1995.

Ormond, 58, also sued Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represented her at the time, saying in the complaint that two of its senior agents cautioned her from speaking out – and informed her of the “going rate” for settlements paid to women who accused Weinstein of sex crimes. She said the sum was US$100,000.

Lawyers for Ormond said her complaint was the first to sue the powerful agency for what the suit claims was CAA’s role in covering up and enabling Weinstein’s behaviour.

Weinstein, now 71, was convicted in 2020 by a New York jury on charges of rape and criminal sexual assault and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was later convicted of similar crimes in Los Angeles and sentenced to 16 years, to be served after his New York term.

Weinstein has denied the claims against him, saying all encounters were consensual, and is appealing both convictions.

“Harvey Weinstein categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond, and he is prepared to vehemently defend himself,” Mr Imran Ansari, a lawyer for Weinstein, said in a statement.

Mr Ansari added that her lawsuit was “yet another example of a complaint filed against Weinstein after the passing of decades”.

CAA called Ormond’s claims “baseless” and said it would “vigorously refute them in court”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the agency said a lawyer for Ormond had approached CAA in March and asked for US$15 million (S$20 million) in exchange for Ormond’s not making the allegations against CAA public. The demand was rejected, the statement said.

“Knowing these allegations to be untrue, the agency then retained attorney Loretta Lynch and her law firm, Paul Weiss, to defend the company,” the statement said. “Their review found nothing to support Ormond’s claims against CAA.”

“CAA admits that they hired Loretta Lynch to ‘defend’ them,” Mr Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ormond, said by email in response to CAA’s statement. “It’s not surprising, therefore, that she found nothing to support our client’s claims.”

He added, “Rest assured, we will expose the real facts.”

Ormond’s complaint, filed in New York Supreme Court, also named Walt Disney and Miramax, which Disney owned from 1993 to 2010. Ormond claimed the companies also knew about Weinstein’s predation and failed to protect her from him.