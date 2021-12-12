Actress Joanne Peh wins for the second year running at Asian Television Awards

SINGAPORE - Actress Joanne Peh took home the trophy for Best Leading Female Performance - Digital for her role in Channel 8 drama Mind Jumper at the Asian Television Awards, held virtually last Friday and Saturday (Dec 10 and 11).

This is her second time taking home the same award. At the 2020 awards, she won for her portrayal of a mamasan in English drama Last Madame. The awards had been given out in a virtual ceremony in January this year, due to the pandemic.

In the 20-episode Mind Jumper, Peh plays an accountant with Asperger syndrome who discovers she has mind-reading powers.

Peh had also been nominated for Best Actress but lost to Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara for The Greatest Gift.

In the Best Actor category, Singaporean actor Jeremy Chan was nominated for Channel 8's fantasy drama Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost, but the trophy went to Taiwanese-Canadian actor Mark Chao for Ordinary Glory.

Veteran host Lauretta Alabons took home Best Host/Presenter - Digital for her YouTube series, Words & Music - Online Celebrity Chat Show.

Channel U variety show Neighbourhood Fixer, hosted by Darren Lim and Pornsak, won Best Lifestyle Programme, while local animation Soft Rain, directed by Sacha Goedegebure, won Best Single Digital Programme Or Short Film.

Missing In Action, a five-minute short for the Ministry of Defence, won Best Branded Content.

The big winners of the night included K-drama Vincenzo for Best Drama Series and Taiwan's Hakka TV for Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year.