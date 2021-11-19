Actress Joanne Peh dispels pregnancy rumours with Instagram post

Actress Joanne Peh posted photos with a Disney's Mulan phone case last week with her stylist, hairstylist and make-up artist (right) and a mirror selfie with it on Nov 18.
Actress Joanne Peh posted photos with a Disney's Mulan phone case last week with her stylist, hairstylist and make-up artist (right) and a mirror selfie with it on Nov 18.PHOTOS: JOANNEPEH/INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Actress Joanne Peh, who sparked pregnancy rumours last week, has clarified in a roundabout way that she does not have a bun in the oven.

In an Instagram post last week, the 38-year-old had shared a photo of her backstage with her stylist, hairstylist and make-up artist but her caption said: "Hello, from the five of us."

Her followers speculated in the comments section of the post that she and husband, actor Qi Yuwu, 44, were having a third child.

They have a boy, four, and a girl, six.

However, she indirectly addressed that rumour with another post on Thursday (Nov 18), with a photo of a mirror selfie that showed her phone case with Disney's Mulan on it. Thesame phone case was seen in her photo last week.

In her latest post, she wrote: "Hello, from the two of us, can you spot her now?"

She revealed that, every night before bed, her daughter used to want to hear the story of Mulan, a Chinese folk tale about a filial daughter who disguises herself as a man to take her crippled father's place in the army.

"My daughter picked out this cover because she says I look like and speak good Mandarin like Mulan," she added.

She ended with a heartfelt wish for her daughter: "I started thinking about the importance of role models. For me, Mulan embodies fearlessness and wit, two qualities I hope will accompany the young lady I brought into this world for life, as she goes on to meet new challenges coming her way."

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 