Actress Joanne Peh dispels pregnancy rumours

Actress Joanne Peh, who sparked pregnancy rumours last week, has clarified in a roundabout way that she does not have a bun in the oven.

In an Instagram post last week, the 38-year-old had shared a photo of herself backstage with her stylist, hairstylist and make-up artist, but her caption said: "Hello, from the five of us."

Her followers speculated in the comments on the post that she and husband, actor Qi Yuwu, 44, were having a third child.

They have a boy, four, and a girl, six.

However, she indirectly addressed that rumour with another post on Thursday, with a photo of a mirror selfie that showed her phone case with Disney's Mulan on it. The same phone case was seen in her photo last week.

In her latest post, she wrote: "Hello, from the two of us, can you spot her now?"

She revealed that, every night before bed, her daughter used to want to hear the story of Mulan, a Chinese folk tale about a filial daughter who disguises herself as a man to take her disabled father's place in the army.

"My daughter picked out this cover because she says I look like, and speak good Mandarin like, Mulan," she added.

She ended with a heartfelt wish for her daughter: "I started thinking about the importance of role models. For me, Mulan embodies fearlessness and wit, two qualities I hope will accompany the young lady I brought into this world for life, as she goes on to meet new challenges coming her way."