Actress Jin Yinji shows off her moves in Jisoo’s viral Flower dance challenge

SINGAPORE – Veteran actress Jin Yinji has joined the viral Flower dance challenge started by K-pop idol Jisoo of Blackpink.

Jin, 75, who has a dance background, has in the past shown off her smooth moves on TikTok.

In the latest video, shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, she is seen dancing with a group of women, including other seniors.

They each held two pink flowers in their palms as they executed the moves to Jisoo’s solo debut hit Flower at the 14th Ageing Asia Innovation Forum. It was part of the World Ageing Festival, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday at Marina Bay Sands.

“The silver generation can also do the trendy Flower dance,” she wrote in the caption.

The Singaporean actress of South Korean descent also shared photos of the group, as well as herself hawking bottles of her homemade kimchi from her brand Gold Kimchi, which she started in 2020.

Other local celebrities who have joined the Flower dance challenge include actresses Jeanette Aw, Tasha Low and Bonnie Loo, and host-actress Nurul Aini and her family in a Hari Raya video.