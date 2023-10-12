Actress Jin Yinji’s husband dies at 85

SINGAPORE – Mr Anthony Lee, husband of veteran actress Jin Yinji, died aged 85 on Wednesday.

The news was first broken by former veteran journalist Kwan Seck Mui on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Journalists from local Chinese-language newspapers Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News reported that Jin was devastated when they called her on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old actress told Shin Min later that her husband was pronounced dead by the hospital on Wednesday.

The cause of death was heart attack, but she was unsure what happened exactly.

“He was found unconscious by the nurses and was pronounced dead at 3pm after nearly an hour of resuscitation,” she said.

Jin, who was scheduled to perform at the upcoming President’s Star Charity, received a call from the hospital on Wednesday when she had arrived at the rehearsal venue. She then rushed to the hospital.

She sobbed while talking to Shin Min on Thursday, saying that her husband had left the world with no one beside him and she did not get to see him one last time.

He had been in and out of hospital, she said, but had remained strong-willed and was lucid.

He looked pale and had difficulties swallowing in the last few days, so he went to the hospital for a screening and had stayed there for a day.

Jin was originally scheduled to perform K-pop girl group Blackpink’s song Boombayah with local artistes such as Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Denise Camillia Tan, Pan Lingling and Tay Ying at President’s Star Charity, which will be held on Oct 22.

According to Shin Min, Mediacorp confirmed on Thursday that Jin would not be able to take part in the performance, which will go ahead with the other artistes. There will be no replacement for Jin at the fund-raiser.