Actress Jin Yinji dances to BTS' Dynamite in NTUC FairPrice

Veteran actress Jin Yinji shows she's got the moves in a TikTok video, gyrating to the BTS hit song Dynamite in a NTUC FairPrice supermarket.

In the three days since it was uploaded last week, it has garnered close to 75,000 views.

The 74-year-old actress, a familiar face on the small screen for her feisty grandmotherly roles, is seen shopping in the supermarket with her two domestic helpers before suddenly breaking into synchronised dance with them.

She had appeared in a number of viral TikTok challenges on the account of one of her two helpers, known as @mhabz_05, and the clips featuring the trio dancing are among the most popular ones.

In an interview with entertainment website 8 Days on Saturday (May 8), she revealed that the supermarket chain had approached her for a Mother's Day recipe.

Taken with how adorable her dance videos were, it asked Jin if they could shoot a TikTok video at one of their outlets.

Jin and her helpers, who are clearly fond of her and call her "nai nai" or grandma in Mandarin, gamely took on the challenge.

In fact, Jin outshone the younger dancers, executing a flawless high kick at one point that went above her head.

In the caption, her helper wrote: "Shopping at FairPrice with nai nai for Mother's Day. We love you, nai nai. Thank you so much for the unconditional love."