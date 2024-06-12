Actress Jennifer Aniston releasing children’s books inspired by her dog Clyde

Jennifer Aniston is becoming a children’s book author, thanks to her best “friend”.

The American actress, 55, will be releasing a series of books featuring animated dog Clydeo, who is inspired by Clyde, her real-life grey Schnauzer mix.

“Big news for this little guy. I am so excited to help @callmeclydeo announce his first ever book,” Aniston shared on Instagram on June 11.

Clydeo Takes A Bite Out Of Life, to be released on Oct 1, is part of a four-book deal she inked with HarperCollins Publishers and Invisible Universe.

Illustrated by Brazilian artist Bruno Jacob, it is a tale of self-discovery and self-confidence as the pup discovers his passion for cooking.

Created by Aniston and animation studio Invisible Universe in 2021, Clydeo has amassed more than 300,000 followers on its Instagram and TikTok accounts. The adorable computer-generated pooch is described on its social media as a “dog, foodie, cousin, best friend of Jennifer Aniston”.

In a statement to American media, the actress said she never imagined how much joy Clydeo would bring to his fans.

“I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion,” said the Friends (1994 to 2004) star.