Actress Jeanette Aw's new patisserie will not sell her famous brownies

SINGAPORE - Actress Jeanette Aw is taking her home-based baking business to a brick-and-mortar store, which will open in April or May.

The 41-year-old star, who completed a patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in 2019, had been selling her Instagram-famous What The Fudge (WTF) brownies online during the circuit breaker last year.

They were so wildly popular that other home-based bakers felt threatened by her and it has taken her close to six months to clear her waiting list of almost 1,000 orders.

So it is understandable that she now wants to move on to something else in her spanking new shop.

"I would like to constantly change the menu, so there will always be something new to look forward to," she said.

"I won't be able to tell you right now what I will be offering, it's more about what inspires me then. I'd like to keep it exciting for the customers as well as myself."

As for her coveted brownies, she said: "I'm not sure when I will bring it back, but it's about time I moved on to new recipes."

While she is not revealing the location of the shop yet, as it is still undergoing renovations, it will have a solely takeaway concept, with online orders and reservations.

She said she will offer a revolving menu of cakes, pastries and desserts, such as her popular pineapple financier, and will also be doing the baking personally while she builds up a team.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao last Saturday (Feb 27), she said she had outgrown her home kitchen.

"I've had enough of large-scale baking at home. A home should be a place of rest, but when the ingredients are stacked all over the place, it looks like a warehouse and I don't like it."